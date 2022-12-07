Passenger Rail Station Study Kick-off Meeting

media release: The city of Madison is hosting a kick-off meeting for the Passenger Rail Station Study on December 7, 2022. The meeting offers in-person and virtual alternatives for attending.

The purpose of the study is to identify a recommended location for a potential future Amtrak Station. With the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, historical levels of funding are available for new intercity passenger rail service. At the same time, Amtrak has identified Madison as a connection on a future Hiawatha Service extension. The study will leverage these opportunities and work towards bringing passenger rail service to Madison!

The meeting will include a presentation explaining the project, with opportunities to provide input and ask questions about the presentation and the opportunity to correspond with the elected officials, City Staff, Amtrak Staff, and the project consultant team.

In-person

The meeting will begin at 4:30 pm in room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Virtual via Zoom