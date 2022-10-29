The Passersby, poetry by Dan Alter

media release: An evening of poetry and music

The Passersby are a quiet pop duo from Madison, Wisconsin playing their own songs. Matthew Sanborn (The New Black, The Madgadders, The Motor Primitives, Swim Team, The 5th Beatles) is on guitar and vocals, and Andrew Rohn (V05, Loving Cup, Madgadders and 5th Beatles) is on keyboards and vocals. Their music tends to be mellow and beautiful. They have been recording regularly and performing occasionally since the early 2000s and are currently creating an album of psychedelic songs.

Dan Alter, graduate of Memorial High, returns to Madison to celebrate the publication of his first collection, “My Little Book of Exiles,” winner of the Poetry Prize for the 2022 Anne and Robert Cowan Writer’s Awards. Dan’s poems and reviews have been published in journals including Field, Fourteen Hills, Pank, and Zyzzyva. He lives with his wife and daughter in Berkeley and makes his living as an IBEW electrician.