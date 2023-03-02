Passing Notes

press release: Psst – read this. A number of opera plots turn on correspondence – a formal letter, or a note slipped furtively to a lover. Follow Kathryn down the rabbit hole of operatic correspondence, as she looks at some letters that matter in legendary opera plots, with perhaps a side journey into some great real-world opera letters, too.

There is so much more to opera than what happens on stage in a given production. Explore centuries of history, thematic connections, and amusing stories with Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. In these hour-long lectures, you can expect a dive into sometimes-overlooked areas of opera, illustrated with slides, dry humor, and cute animal photos.

Watch live at youtube.com/MadisonOpera for the chance to ask questions; the talks themselves will remain online for you to watch when it suits you.