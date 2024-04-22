Passion-Led Volunteering with United Way of Dane County

media release: Join us from anywhere for this virtual event!

Are you interested in making a difference in your community but are unsure where to start? If you’re ready to activate your passion with action, join us for this engaging event led by United Way of Dane County. Through interactive discussions and real-life examples, Corporate and Community Engagement Director, Hannah Stowell, will help you take your first step on the pathway to volunteerism. You'll learn how to navigate the diverse volunteer landscape to find opportunities that align with your personal purpose and passion, while making a difference and addressing real community needs.

At American Family Insurance, life’s better when you’re under our roof because when you feel totally supported and protected, any dream is possible. That’s why we created DreamBank, an inspirational community destination and virtual experience that provides events, signature experiences and resources to help people pursue, achieve and protect their dreams.