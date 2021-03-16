ONLINE: Pastoring in the Age of Conspiracies and Disinformation

press release: Pastors are struggling with the challenges of ministry amidst the growing influence of conspiracies and disinformation that sow confusion, create chaos, and undermine relationships. How can clergy talk with those who are caught in the web of “alternative facts” and conspiracy theories? What support can they offer to parishioners who are navigating relationships with family members or friends involved with cultish movements?

Our panel of experts will share resources, strategies, and practical ideas for clergy to offer pastoral guidance and spiritual support for their congregations. We will discuss options for finding a way through the ever-changing landscape of disinformation and the controlling influence of cultic groups. Together, we can help each other stay grounded in the biblical and theological principles of truth-telling, trust, and hope.

Co-moderated by the Rev. Dr. Leah Schade, Co-founder of the Clergy Emergency League; and the Rev. Kerri Parker, Executive Director of the WI Council of Churches. Confirmed panelists include:

Rachel Bernstein is a licensed marriage and family therapist whose weekly podcast, Indoctrination, covers cults, manipulators, and how people can protect themselves from systems of control. She serves on the Advisory Boards of both the International Cultic Studies Association and The Open Minds Foundation. She has been working with victims of cults and emotional abusers for 27 years. Her podcast gives survivors a chance to tell their stories and for experts to teach what they know so listeners can learn how to protect themselves and loved one from predators, toxic personalities, and destructive organizations.

The Rev. Heather Hunnicutt, who serves as pastor of Salem United Church of Christ. She is also a licensed professional counselor and owner of Evergreen Counseling and Consulting in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Her areas of clinical expertise include cult recovery, religious and spiritual trauma, intellectual giftedness, and faith integration for persons in LGBTQ+ communities. Currently a doctoral student, Heather’s dissertation focuses on constructing a healthy post-traumatic spirituality with both clinical and pastoral applications.

Deborah Alexander, PhD, is a former U.S. Department of State senior advisor and political officer. She earned her PhD from the Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs at Syracuse University where she specialized in political psychology. Her overseas work has taken her to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Pakistan, Somalia, and Ukraine with a diplomatic portfolio focused on elections, civil-military relations, justice, women’s advancement, and countering violence. She currently serves as a trustee on Eastern Kentucky University’s Foundation Board and on the International Affairs Advisory Commission in Lexington, Kentucky.