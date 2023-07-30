media release: July 30, 7 pm (doors at 6) Pat Byrne, suggested donation $15

My favorite streaming show of the pandemic was Betty Soo's Nobody's Happy Hour, and my absolute favorite guest on that show was Pat Byrne. The Irish born singer/songwriter has been living in Austin since 2017 and soaking up its rich musical environment. I'm really excited to host him, I hope you all enjoy him as much as I do.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Make reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once Kiki has confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.