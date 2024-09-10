Pat Downing & Bill McWilliams

media release: Join us for an afternoon of bluegrass with duo Pat Downing and Bill McWilliams from the band “Down from the Hills.” Pat Downing, a skilled mandolin, fiddle, and melodeon player, leads the band with a rich history of musical adventures, including session work in Ireland and jamming with Cajun musicians. Bill McWilliams, the band’s 5-string banjo player, balances his love for bluegrass with a career in structural engineering. Inspired by TV shows like The Beverly Hillbillies, Bill has been harmonizing with the band since 1985. From 2-3pm; don’t miss this afternoon of delightful music and community connection!

Admission: Sponsored by the United Fund of Iowa County. Free for seniors and caregivers.