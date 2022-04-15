Pat Ferguson (album release), Harder Deeper

× Expand patfergusonmusic.com Pat Ferguson

media release: Madison singer/songwriter Pat Ferguson has announced the release of his sophomore effort, Solace, available everywhere on April 15, 2022. Ferguson has also announced a pre-sale Kickstarter campaign which kicks off March 2, 2022.

Produced by Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth) and recorded in December 2019 at Mix-o-Lydian Studios in Delaware Water Gap, PA, a number of Ferguson’s friends and musical heroes came together to create Solace. The record features Carbone and his Railroad Earth bandmates Carey Harmon and Mike Robinson, along with mandolin virtuoso Jacob Jolliff, Elliott Peck of Midnight North, banjo great Tony Trischka, Bobby Gronna and Teresa Marie from the People Brothers Band, legendary jazz bassist Tony Marino, and Ferguson’s staple Sundown Sound bandmates, Kenny Leiser and Kevin Rowe.

Taking listeners on a wondrous musical journey that spans his many influences, Solace feels like a symbolic way to turn the page toward the next chapter for Ferguson who, following the release of the record and run of Midwest shows supporting, has announced his intention to take an indefinite hiatus from touring.

Says Ferguson, “this is a record about two people together on the same path, committed to being there together, but whose individual yearning to find their respective ‘voice’ sometimes clouds the perspective of what is really important, of who they really need; each other. That the voice they separately seek is very much one in the same, and with their two voices together comes a powerful harmony of peace, happiness, and eternal togetherness... of solace.” The record moves through beautiful and high-powered arrangements, with the incredible finishing (and title track) ending with the line “I see you, I feel you... I choose you.” A beautiful sentiment as he and his family look forward to the next phase of their lives together.

“When I went back on the road in 2018 following the release of Light of Day / Dark of Night, it felt as though there was work to be done; a story still to be told,” said Ferguson. “That whole process kicked off a next phase of my musical journey that I’ll cherish forever,” he added. “One where musical heroes became friends, collaborators even in some cases. I feel so fortunate to have been on this journey with so many friends, family, and fans alike.”

“The gratitude I have for the unwavering support that my family has given me is more than I could ever put into words. Solace is a perfect bookend to this chapter of our journey, and we’re so incredibly excited for this next phase of life. I can’t think of a better way to turn the page than with these shows and the group of people we have assembled to join us from April 14-16,” says Ferguson. “This doesn’t mean the creative spirit is gone, or there won’t be more music or collaborations to explore. But life on the road is a grind, and my energy is best focused here at home.”

Ferguson has put together a group with some of the best that the Midwest and National scene has to offer for this run, which kicks off on Thursday April 14 at the Hook & Ladder Theater in Minneapolis, followed by his farewell (for now) hometown show at the Majestic Theatre in Madison on Friday, April 15, and culminating with a big finale at Martyrs’ in Chicago on Saturday, April 16.

The lineup for this run includes Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), Jacob Jolliff, Kyle Keegan (Mandolin Orange, Ben Howard), Kenny Leiser (WheelHouse, Joseph Huber), Elliott Peck (Midnight North, Phil Lesh’s Terrapin Family Band), Kevin Rowe (Buffalo Gospel), and Pete Smith (Leadfoot Band), with more special guests expected for each night. “The time is right,” says Ferguson, “and I can’t wait to celebrate the culmination of the last 20 years with so many friends and family. This will be a special, special run of shows.”

Harder Deeper (the side project from Midwest favorites Armchair Boogie and Chicken Wire Empire) will support the April 14 and 15 shows, with more special guests expected TBA for Madison. Chicken Wire Empire provides support at the tour finale in Chicago on April 16.

2021 saw Ferguson on an extensive Summer Tour with Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth) and Elliott Peck (Midnight North) as a part of the Ferguson, Carbone, & Peck trio; a tour which culminated with a blowout show at the marvelous Dillon Amphitheatre alongside Railroad Earth, Peter Rowan, Billy Nershi (from String Cheese Incident), Dan Tyminski, and more.

2021 wrapped up with Pat and his group, The Sundown Sound, sharing the stage with Peter Rowan for a standout set at Boats & Bluegrass Festival, followed by a run of solo shows on the East Coast supporting Midnight North and Phil Lesh & Friends.

In a touring career spanning over 20 years, Pat Ferguson has shared the stage with the likes of Merle Haggard, Dr. John, Peter Rowan, Todd Snider, Jason Isbell, Railroad Earth, Trigger Hippy, The Big Wu, Trampled by Turtles, Band of Heathens, Jacob Jolliff, Chicago Farmer, The People Brothers Band, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and more.