Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound, Barbaro, High & Rising

$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: Frank Productions has announced a co-headlining performance of LoHi Records recording artist (and Madison’s own), Pat Ferguson (with his band, The Sundown Sound) and the award-winning Minneapolis bluegrass fusion quartet, Barbaro. The pair of Midwest powerhouses will be performing on Saturday December 3, 2022 at the historic Majestic Theatre. Groovy grass trio High & Rising supports.

Originally making waves as a founding member and lead guitarist for longtime Midwest music scene staple, Smokin’ Bandits, Pat Ferguson has emerged as a nationally renowned solo performer, songwriter, and vocalist. His finger and flat-picking style channels Americana, bluegrass, and folk; a signature sound deeply influenced by his Upper Mississippi River musical roots. Ferguson's sophomore solo record "Solace," produced by Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), is set to be released in 2023 and features members of Railroad Earth, Jacob Jolliff, Elliott Peck (Midnight North, Phil Lesh & Friends), banjo great Tony Trischka, and more. His first solo record "Light of Day / Dark of Night" was produced by Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, The High Hawks) and released in 2018 on LoHi Records.

Following his time on the road with Smokin’ Bandits, Ferguson spent 7 years as the House Musician at HotelRED in Madison. Most recently, he toured as a part of the acoustic trio Ferguson, Carbone, & Peck which featured Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth) and Elliott Peck (Midnight North, Phil Lesh & Friends).

In two decades of touring, Ferguson has shared the stage with the likes of Merle Haggard, Peter Rowan, Little Feat, Jason Isbell, Todd Snider, Railroad Earth, Trampled by Turtles, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and many more.

Barbaro’s musical vision explores their collective life experiences through intricate instrumentation, creatively bending traditional music into a style that is all their own. The Minneapolis-Winona based rising stars have created their eclectic sound through original songwriting craft, with inspiration derived from bluegrass, jazz and chamber music. Their new album, Dressed in Roses, released January 2020, “Stands as a true testament to their musical identity and the sound that has launched one of the Midwest’s most in-demand acoustic acts.”