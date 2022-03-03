ONLINE: Pat Zietlow Miller & Eliza Wheeler

media release: Beloved bestseller Pat Zietlow Miller introduces the first of her five forthcoming books of 2022: WHEN I'M WITH YOU! In conversation with illustrator Eliza Wheeler, this is sure to be a wonderful kick-off event to The Year of Pat Zietlow Miller!

About When I'm With You

There’s something that I’ve noticed.

Perhaps you’ve seen it, too.

Life is so much better

when it’s me and you.

From the time we are young, we are drawn to special people—the ones who complete our sentences and who know our favorite color, food, and song. The people who understand us and make us happier than anyone else in the world. After all, no matter how much time passes or how many miles tug us apart, there is no one quite like a best friend.

From New York Times bestselling creators Pat Zietlow Miller and Eliza Wheeler, this jubilant celebration of friendship and the adventures of childhood will make your heart sing.