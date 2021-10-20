ONLINE: Pat Zietlow Miller & Katie Kath

press release: From award-winning author Pat Zietlow Miller, a timeless story about creativity, exploration, and friendship

What can you do with a rock?

You can skip them.

You can sort them.

Best of all, you can share them.

Rocks are simple, but the things you can do with them are endless. Rocks can build, sparkle, and tell a story. They can be memories. They can even be a little bit magic. This ode to curiosity and creative play from New York Times bestselling author Pat Zietlow Miller and acclaimed illustrator Katie Kath is bound to inspire.

About the Author

Pat Zietlow Miller knew she wanted to be a writer ever since her seventh-grade English teacher read her paper about square-dancing skirts out loud in class and said: “This is the first time anything a student has written has given me chills.” (Mrs. Mueller rocks! That's why I dedicated my picture book BE STRONG to her.)

Pat started out as a newspaper reporter and wrote about everything from dartball and deer-hunting to diets and decoupage. Then, she joined an insurance company -- and then another -- and edited their newsletters and magazines.

Now, Pat focuses on her favorite thing -- writing picture books. She's sold 23 books and is always working on more.

Pat has one wonderful husband, two delightful daughters and two pampered cats. She doesn’t watch much TV, but she does love “Chopped.”

Pat lives in Wisconsin.

About the Illustrator

Katie Kath graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) with an MFA in illustration. She illustrates books, magazines and literary media for children and is the artist for over 14 picture and middle grade books. She regularly works with publishing houses and educational companies, including Abrams, Highlights for Children, Penguin/Random House, Sadlier, The Friend, and Running Press Books.

Katie has conducted workshops and lectures for both kids and adults at universities, bookstores, libraries, and elementary schools across several states. She also established her local Piedmont Triad chapter of the Urban Sketchers group in 2017.