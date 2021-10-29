Pathways to Citizenship

press release: F ri. Oct. 29th 12:00 Noon Orchard Ridge UCC (1501 Gilbert Rd.) Vigil in Support of Pathway to Citizenship! The federal Build Back Better reconciliation budget includes $107 billion for citizenship for millions of essential workers, Dreamers, TPS holders and farmworkers. However, on Sept. 29, the Senate Parliamentarian rejected including a path to citizenship in the reconciliation package for a second time. The Senate Parliamentarian is charged with interpreting Senate rules and her opinion is not binding. This decision comes despite multiple polls showing strong bipartisan support for creating a path to citizenship for immigrant essential workers, Dreamers, farm workers and TPS holders through reconciliation Congress can and should choose to ignore the Parliamentarian's decision and deliver on their promises to pass a path to citizenship for millions this year. Please come out in support of our immigrant siblings and stand up for immigrant justice. More info? https://www.wnpj.org/node/ 13167