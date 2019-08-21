press release: Join us for engaging evening with Patricia Skalka, Wisconsin's 'Mistress of Mystery,' and author of the best-selling Dave Cubiak series, which pits a former troubled Chicago cop against a roster of clever killers on the Door County Peninsula. Patricia turned to fiction following a successful career in nonfiction, including stints as a staff writer for Reader’s Digest, freelancer, ghost writer, writing instructor, and book reviewer. Skalka is president of the Sisters in Crime Chicagoland Chapter and a member of several professional organizations, including The Authors Guild of America, Mystery Writers of America, and Society of Midland Authors. Time will be allotted for Q&A, with a book sale / signing to follow. Free and open to the public.