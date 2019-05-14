press release: Join us for a rousing evening with local journalist Doug Moe interviewing author Patricia Skalka bout her newest Door County Mystery!

Is a mysterious medical institute pursuing a miracle cure—or covering up a heartless con?

“A touching and original story. Sheriff Cubiak is the kind of man you would always want to handle such personal and painful matters. All the characters spring off the pages.”—Maureen Jennings, author of the Murdoch Mysteries

The Dave Cubiak Door County Mysteries pit a former troubled Chicago cop against a roster of clever killers on the Door County Peninsula in the heart of the Midwest. Set against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty, the series kicks off with Death Stalks Door County and continues with Death at Gills Rock and Death In Cold Water. Death by the Bay is the fourth book in the series.

Skalka turned to fiction following a successful career in nonfiction. Her many credits include: Staff Writer for Reader’s Digest, freelancer, ghost writer, writing instructor, and book reviewer.

Skalka is president of the Sisters in Crime Chicagoland Chapter and a member of several professional organizations, including The Authors Guild of America, Mystery Writers of America, and Society of Midland Authors. She lives in Chicago and Door County WI.