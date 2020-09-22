ONLINE: Patrick Lucey: A Lasting Legacy

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for a virtual lunchtime discussion with the author of the Lucey book and those who knew the former governor, ambassador and vice presidential candidate. The panel consists of author Dennis Dresang, daughter and voting rights attorney Laurie Lucey and Lucey advisers Joe Sensenbrenner and Jim Wood.

The program is set to run Tuesday, Sept. 22, from noon to 1 p.m., via a webinar. The event will begin with a moderated discussion with the panel and then shift to questions from the audience.

Buy the book here. Read an excerpt here.

REGISTER FOR THIS FREE EVENT:

On the morning of Sept. 22, you will be sent a link to view the event.

The program will also air on the Wispolitics.com YouTube channel.

About the Book:

As Wisconsin governor from 1971 to 1977, Patrick J. Lucey pursued an ambitious progressive agenda, tempered by the concerns of a fiscal conservative and a pragmatic realist. He was known for bridging partisan divides, building coalitions, and keeping politics civil. His legacy, which included merging Wisconsin’s universities into one system and equalizing the funding formula for public schools, continues to impact Wisconsin residents and communities.

Through exclusive interviews and unprecedented access to archival materials, Dennis L. Dresang shares the story of this pivotal figure in Wisconsin history, from his small-town rural roots to his wide-ranging influence.

Dennis L. Dresang is professor emeritus of public affairs and political science and founding director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. His research and scholarly publications have focused on state politics, public personnel management, and community issues.