media release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) is pleased to present Patrick Martinez: Signs of the Times, a selection of neon signs created by the Los Angeles-based artist as commentary on the realities of city life. Organized by MMoCA Assistant Curator Elizabeth Shoshany Anderson, Signs of the Times will be on view in the Museum’s State Street windows downtown. According to Martinez, the featured works were inspired by the protest movements that have swept the country since the 1990s.

Using materials commonly found in cities, Patrick Martinez subverts their purpose to interrogate the realities of urban life. Neon signs, a frequent sight in Martinez’s home of Los Angeles, are used by the artist to play with a sense of space and our expectations of the everyday. His neons are fabricated in the same manner as any other street-level business signage, and contain phrases drawn from a variety of sources. From the literary to the commercial, the language within his neon works range from emphatic to profound. Visually echoing the hectic pace of the cityscape, Martinez’s art speaks urgently to this contemporary American moment.

Patrick Martinez, (b. 1980 Pasadena, CA) earned his BFA with honors from Art Center College of Design in 2005. His work has been exhibited domestically and internationally in Los Angeles, Mexico City, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Miami, New York, Seoul, and the Netherlands, at venues including the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the Tucson Museum of Art, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Cornell Fine Arts Museum, the Vincent Price Art Museum, the Museum of Latin American Art, LA Louver, Galerie Lelong & Co., Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana, the Chinese American Museum and the Euphrat Museum of Art, among others. Patrick’s work resides in the permanent collections of Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, the Tucson Museum of Art, the Crocker Art Museum, the Cornell Fine Art Museum, the Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art, and the Museum of Latin American Art, among others. Patrick was awarded a Rauschenberg Residency on Captiva Island, FL, to be completed in 2021. In the fall of 2021, Patrick will be the subject of a solo museum exhibition at the Tucson Museum of Art. Patrick lives and works in Los Angeles and is represented by Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles.

Patrick Martinez: Signos de los Tiempos

23 de enero al 23 de abril de 2021

Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Madison

Patrick Martínez subvierte el propósito de materiales que normalmente se encuentran en las ciudades para interrogar las realidades de la vida urbana. El artista utiliza letreros de neón, frecuentemente observados desde la casa de Martínez en Los Ángeles, para jugar con el sentido del espacio y nuestras expectativas de lo cotidiano. Sus neones se fabrican de la misma manera que cualquier otro letrero visto en los negocios callejeros y contienen frases extraídas de diversas fuentes. De lo literario a lo comercial, el lenguaje de sus obras de neón va desde lo enfático hasta lo profundo. Haciendo eco visual del ritmo frenético del paisaje urbano, el arte de Martínez le habla con urgencia a este momento estadounidense contemporáneo.

Patrick Martínez, (n. 1980 en Pasadena, CA) obtuvo su Licenciatura en Bellas Artes con honores en el Art Center College of Design en 2005. Su trabajo ha sido exhibido a nivel nacional e internacional en Los Ángeles, Ciudad de México, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Miami, Nueva York, Seúl y los Países Bajos, en espacios como el Studio Museum en Harlem, la Galería Nacional de Retratos del Smithsonian, el Museo de Arte de Tucson, la Galería de Arte Albright-Knox, el Museo de Bellas Artes de Cornell, el Museo de Arte Vincent Price, el Museo de Arte Latinoamericano, LA Louver, Galerie Lelong & Co., Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latinoamericana, el Museo Chino Americano y el Museo de Arte Euphrat, entre otros. La obra de Martínez se encuentra en las colecciones permanentes del Museo de Arte del Condado de Los Ángeles, el Museo Nacional Smithsonian de Historia y Cultura Afroamericana, el Museo Nerman de Arte Contemporáneo, el Museo de Arte de Tucson, el Museo de Arte Crocker, el Museo de Bellas Artes de Cornell, la Colección Pizzuti del Museo de Arte de Columbus y el Museo de Arte Latinoamericano, entre otros. Martínez fue premiado con una Residencia Rauschenberg en Captiva Island, FL, que completará en 2021. En el otoño de 2021, Patrick tendrá una exposición individual en el Museo de Arte de Tucson. Martínez vive y trabaja en Los Ángeles y lo representa la Galería Charlie James de Los Ángeles.