press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Patrick Moran, editor & compiler of Forty Voices Strong: An Anthology of Contemporary Scottish Poetry!

Forty Voices Strong is a robust anthology of poetry by contemporary Scottish poets. In it are unflinching portraits of people whose lives are full of laughter and suffering, friendship and loss, pride and determination. Although the style and subject matter of the poems vary greatly, in general they are notable for the compassion, wisdom, and humor they express.

Patrick Moran is a professor of Creative Writing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. He is the author of five books of poetry: Tell A Pitiful Story, Doppelgangster, The Book of Lost Things, Rumors of Organized Crime, and There Are Things We Live Among. His poems, essays, and translations have been published in many literary magazines including Prairie Schooner, The New Republic, The Colorado Review, and The Writer’s Chronicle.