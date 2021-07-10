Patrick Russell, ~~, KiTTY SPiT

media release: Join us for a night of psychedelic techno in a fully transformed space with one of America's true underground legends, Patrick Russell.

With this event, the crew behind 'Musique Electronique @ La Fete' is launching a new party series entitled 'Remain in Night'. This new series of parties will focus on the more psychedelic underground styles of techno with a consciously curated lineup, and a total venue transformation to create an event worth immersing yourself in.

9pm till 2am, July 10,High Noon Saloon

$15

remaininnight.com

Supporting artists:

~~ (tildetilde) ::: Intellephunk, Waste Heat

www.wasteheat.xyz

Kittyspit ::: Foshizzle Family

https://soundcloud.com/ daisycha.../kitty-spit- daisychain-141

Headlining artist (3 hour set):

Patrick Russell is a true veteran of the U.S. underground, perhaps one of the last unsung heroes of a now lost era in the Midwest. A genuine sonic storyteller, he magically transforms the diaspora of acid, IDM, and pure jack energy into a deep, fluent sonic dialog that never fails to devastate both minds and dance floor.

A Detroit-bred DJ, artist and producer active since the early '90s, Patrick has now made New York City his home. Perhaps best known as a key figure in the legendary No Way Back parties, his ability to weave intensely unique, long-format narratives has earned him critical acclaim for his recent appearance at Berghain, not to mention featured spots at festivals such as Japan’s famed Labyrinth, Unsound, and his numerous appearances at DEMF/Movement. Patrick has also been steadily building a strong catalog of high-profile productions to compliment his increasingly varied, hypnotic, and in-demand DJ sets; his upcoming 3-track remix EP on The Bunker New York also marks his induction as an official resident DJ at the long-running Brooklyn party.

His consummate taste and disciplined execution have created a respect that cannot be purchased. Patrick Russell is not just a name to watch, he is someone to be experienced.

https://soundcloud.com/ ptrckrssll