press release: PATSY CLINE VALENTINE featuring Shawndell Marks, Frank Busch, members of The Big Payback, and Driveway Thriftdwellers

"I'm crazy for tryin'...crazy for cryin'...and I'm crazy for luuuuvinnnn' youuuuuuu".

Join at High Noon Saloon for a special pre-Valentine's evening filled with the lovely songs of Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, and Johnny Cash. Performed by Madison's very own Shawndell Marks, Frank Busch, and members of The Big Payback and Driveway Thriftdwellers.

This is a seated show.