ONLINE: Patty Loew

media release: Join us for "Book Bites" - a new series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series will stream on the WHS Press Facebook page on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Dec. 16: Patty Loew discusses American Indian history from Seventh Generation Earth Ethics

