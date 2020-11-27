ONLINE: Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness

media release: This Black Friday, stay home from the mall. Have the mall come home to you. On November 27th at 8 PM, visionary writer Alan Talaga (that guy who wrote but didn’t draw a political cartoon, The Dan Potacke Show) brings you a livestreamed reading of the greatest mall cop story ever told — Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness.

In this wonderfully layered and thought-provoking play script, Talaga presents a chilling vision of a post-apocalyptic future. In Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, it has been ten years since the fall of civilization. In a desperate act of hope, one outpost will try to reboot trade and commerce by opening a shopping mall. But the forces of chaos and anarchy threaten the rebirth of society. To protect the mall — to protect the last hope for humanity — the citizens of the outpost must find and recruit the greatest mall cop of all time.

Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness was scheduled to open at Broom Street Theater in 2020. Then 2020 happened. But Talaga has seen the overwhelming demand that this show, somehow, must be shared with the masses. So, on Black Friday, the ultimate shopping day, he will finally share his mall epic with you. Besides, COVID is really, really bad right now, please stay home and watch this show.

The show will be livestreamed on Nov 27, at 8 PM Central via Broom Street Theatre’s YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/paulblart3

A stellar cast of actors, spread across four states but joined together by technology, have been assembled to bring Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness to life.

Heather Renken - Administrator Wright

Elizabeth Barthen - Aurora

Aarushi Agni - Chloe

Casem AbuLughod - Booker Walden

Rob Matsushita - Magnificent Tyrant Ferocious

Casey Brown - General Skullblood

Christie Taylor - Commander Wrathfist

And Garrett Gilbertson as The Musician

Like many Broom Street Theater shows, Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness is pay what you want. Half of the money will be donated to Broom Street Theater, half of the money will be divided amongst the cast.

Donations accepted via -

Venmo: https://venmo.com/Alan-Talaga

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/potacke

Suggested donation: A lot