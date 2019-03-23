Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble (CD release)

press release: The Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble is celebrating the release of its debut album,

Forward, which features the world-renowned drummer Clarence Penn (Maria Schneider, Dave Douglas). Consisting of eight of Dietrich‘s original compositions written over the past four years, Forward is the first recorded album of the composer’s original, large ensemble jazz music, which draws on inspirations such as contemporary big band writers Maria Schneider, Christine Jensen and Fred Sturm. For this show, the ensemble will features an array of some of the Midwest’s very best jazz musicians including Greg Ward, Dustin Laurenzi, Matt Gold, Zach Harmon, and Chuck Parrish, as well as Madison-area stalwarts including Tony Barba, Dave Cooper, and John Christensen.