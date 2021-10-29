Paul Dietrich's 5+4

press release: The Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory, and The Wisconsin Union Theater present DIG JAZZ Fall 2021, a series featuring new, original works by local jazz artists. Concerts will be held in-person at The Wisconsin Union Theater Play Circle or you can view the livestream of each performance on Facebook and YouTube. These concerts are free thanks to the generous support of the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, Dane Arts, Wisconsin Arts Board, Madison Arts Commission, Janus Galleries, and WORT-FM.