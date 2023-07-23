× Expand Harvey Tillis A four-piece band. Paul Dietrich's Elemental Quartet (from left): Paul Dietrich, Matt Gold, Brian Courage, Devin Drobka.

press release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get when Summer Sundays in the Garden, Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series, returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. Concerts take place second and fourth Sundays, June 11 through July 23; and first and third Sundays, August 6 and 20. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

July 23 | PAUL DIETRICH’s ELEMENTAL QUARTET

A new venture for leader-composer Paul Dietrich, reflecting a return to basics and simplicity after several large-ensemble projects. In this powerhouse quartet of Midwestern stalwarts expect to hear folk-inspired jazz music syled after musicians such as Bill Frisell, Ron Miles, and Brad Mehldau.

Paul Dietrich, trumpet | Matt Gold, guitar | Brian Courage, bass | Devin Drobka, drums