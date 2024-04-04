Paul Filipowicz, Birddog Blues Band, members of The Jimmys

media release: Veteran percussionist Chris Sandoval – who has most recently backed the Jimmys (and whose lengthy history includes backing Maria Muldaur and Tommy Castro – and two Grammy nominations) – was rushed to the hospital on Valentine’s Day for emergency open heart surgery.

As he recovers, the music community (with the support of the Wisconsin Blues Hall of Fame) is coming together for an afternoon to help defray his expenses.

Among the artists who will be performing are:

Paul Filipowicz / Band

Birddog Blues Band

Members of the Jimmys

We’ll be updating this posting with additional artists and performance times – any musicians/bands who would like to offer support with a 30-minute set – PLEASE CONTACT DAVE L: booking@redroostermadison.com

We hope to pack the place and show Chris how much the Wisconsin music community values him – and wishes him a full recovery!