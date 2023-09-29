Paul Filipowicz, Primitive Culture, Easy Action, Tate's Blues Jam

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Join the Madison blues community as it comes together in support of veteran musician Bob Corbit, currently facing serious health issues. This listing will be updated as performers make their commitments to show their support.

Suggested minimum donation $5.

Current lineup (as of 9/19):

Easy Action 8pm

Primitive Culture 9pm

Paul Filipowicz 10pm

Tony Kannen, James Eisele, Pete Olig, and Don Rembert will help too

Tate will host various jam combos after that. We’ll stay open as long as there are musicians and people to contribute!

608-285-2951
