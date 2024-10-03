media relase: Paul Jacobs, Grammy-award winning organist and Juilliard professor, opens our 20th anniversary season with a program featuring Liszt’s towering Fantasy and Fugue on “Ad nos, ad salutarem undam.” You won’t want to miss Mr. Jacob’s incredible technique and artistry that will be on full display in our kickoff to this celebratory season! – Greg Zelek

Program

Johann Sebastian Bach, Select Works

Charles Ives, Variations on “America”

Franz Liszt, Fantasy and Fugue on the chorale “Ad nos, ad salutarem undam”