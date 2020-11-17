ONLINE: Paul Jacobs

press release: Madison Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce two virtual organ performances this fall to kick off our 20/21 Organ Season! On Tuesday, October 13, Principal Organist Greg Zelek presents an all-French program, followed by the return of the Grammy-award winning Paul Jacobs to Overture Hall on Tuesday, November 17. Registration for both FREE performances opens on September 27!

Nov. 17: After an awe-inspiring appearance in 2018 with his all-Bach program, GRAMMY Award-winning organist (and my Juilliard professor) Paul Jacobs returns to Overture Hall to share the beauty of his musical insights into Handel’s Organ Concerti. Bookended by Mr. Jacobs’ arrangements of two of Handel’s Op. 4 Concerti for solo organ, the versatility of our Mighty Klais will be on full display with a program that will amaze all! –Greg Zelek