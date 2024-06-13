Paul Lawrence
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Born and raised in southern Wisconsin, adopted by Minnesota and Iowa, Paul has performed his original folk-country-blues on stages from Minneapolis to Taipei. Back in the USA after twelve years in Taiwan, Paul is excited to share his new songs with English-speaking audiences. Paul's music ranges from folksy ballads to bluesy boot-stompers, all while consistently delivering exceptional vocals and finely crafted lyrics. No cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com