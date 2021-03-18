ONLINE: Paul Matushek

Streaming to Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/lucidstreamslive and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucidstreamslive

media release: After a year of being stuck in his basement, Madison, Wisconsin musician Paul Matushek is taking his weekly virtual “Basement Isolation Show” to the Barrymore Theatre for its one year anniversary. The milestone concert will be broadcast at 7:30 PM CT on Thursday, March 18, 2021 by Lucid Streams, a Madison-based live streaming service bringing shows from the Barrymore to YouTube and Facebook.

Like many musicians during the first week of the 2020 pandemic lockdown, Paulie knew music would bring people comfort. So, he went down to his basement, performed his guitar-loop solo show and shared it live online from his personal and official music Facebook pages. He came back week after week and never repeated a song. Over the last year, he’s played 596 songs —​ a combination of originals and covers.

Paulie, who also plays lead guitar in The People Brothers Band, says he keeps playing to try to bring a sense of normalcy to this moment. ”The main goal was to lift people’s spirits every week,” says Paulie. “But in the end, playing the weekly show and hearing from the viewers has helped me get through this strange time, too.”

Fans have been tuning in every Thursday at 7:30 PM CT on Facebook since March 19, 2020. They come back because Paulie can shred and loop almost any song and because the set list is always different. Paulie fills the show with fan shout-outs and eclectic jokes. All of this has created a sense of community and connection.

Some fans who have tuned in nearly every week wanted to share their thoughts on the “Basement Isolation Show” from Paulie:

"Watching the “Basement Show” this year, Paulie has made us laugh, cry, and created a weekly family tradish in an otherwise wearisome time. His wide-ranging musical repertoire and between-song repartee, are an absolute delight. We feel so lucky to be able to share this time every week from our home in Kansas City. Thank you, Paulie." - Lindsey Foat & Isaac Kostrow, Kansas City, Missouri

“The Paulie Show has brought consistency and light to a chaotic year. I come back every week knowing that friends alike will be sitting in their basements tuning in, hoping their requests get played! If your lucky Paulie might just even play a tune so dear, on what was supposed to be your wedding weekend. It reminds me of my love for live music and friends and most especially that we’re all in this together (and we love to take a bath!)” - Colleen O’Brien & Brett Cherniack, Madison, Wisconsin

“Paul's radiant positive energy, talent, and great sense of humor gives my kids and I something to look forward to every week. Thursday night has been a constant bright spot during the dark, isolated days of the pandemic. It's soul medicine, thank you so much!” - Heidi Witte, Twin Cities area, Minnesota

“At first we started tuning in to Paulie to support him in and what he was doing. Thursdays soon became an event that we could rely on and a bright spot in the week. Knowing each show would have new surprises and songs, in the way that only Paulie can deliver, gave us something to look forward to! He (along with his wife Maureen as chat moderator and fan club representative) created a community for all of us to feel and share our feels...and we felt the range of the feels this past year. Plus, everybody looooves Paul.” - Jenni Moris & Michael James Cade, La Crosse, Wisconsin

“Wow! It’s been one year. The “Basement Isolation Shows” are genuinely entertaining. I love the fun banter and huge song selection which continues to surprise me each week. Paulie is one of a kind and his music is no exception. Thank you, Paulie!” - Chad Wrobel (aka #1 Fan), Madison, Wisconsin