ONLINE: Paul McMahon

Potpourri, PhotoMidwest virtual exhibit, through 4/30: photomidwest.org.

media release: Paul started photographing at age 14 (Kodak Starmite) but soon upgraded to an Agfa 35mm. Through the years his photo subjects have varied widely and he’s had (and probably still has) little direction or sense of theme. Therefore, Paul calls this array of images “potpourri.” Some of the images were shot for clients, others simply for the challenges that composition and lighting present. Photojournalism is his subject of preference; he is unlikely to shoot scenic or nature images. He may fail a lot, but succeeds once in a while and he’s come to admire beautiful portraiture.

About the Artist: McMahon is English-born and US raised, and the Irish sometimes tangles with the English. He’s a Wisconsin boy who discovered, then lived for baseball, the purest of sports. Paul is a veteran of the war in Viet Nam--and still regrets his forced (draft) participation in what the Vietnamese call the American War in Viet Nam. They are more accurate.