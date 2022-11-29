media release: Paul Robeson -- Ballad of an American is an excerpted reading in performance of Sharon Rudahl's beautiful work Ballad of an American: A Graphic Biography of Paul Robeson (2020), edited by Paul Buhle and Lawrence Ware. Interspersed with Robeson's own music and words, beginning with an eleven-minute excerpt of his compelling interview before HUAC (House Un-American Activities Commitee), it uses the frank, direct writing, and imagery of Rudahl.

Poets Quanda Dawnyell Johnson and Melvin Hinton will take the audience on a journey through spoken word, music, and slides into the passions, fortitude, and grit of one of the greatest men, so soon forgotten, that this country has ever produced. Scholar, athlete, lawyer, singer, actor, activist, in short, the true Renaissance Man of letters, art, and activism -- Paul Robeson.