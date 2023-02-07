media release: Virtual Event with Paula Lichtarowicz in conversation with Jennifer Chiaverini

Paula will be talking about her new book The Snow Hare.

Lena has lived a long, quiet life on her farm in Wales, with her husband and child at her side. But as her end approaches, memories long buried begin to return. Of her childhood in 1930s Poland, when she was determined to become a doctor. Of the first days of her marriage, reluctant wife to an army officer. Of the birth of her daughter, whose arrival changed everything.

Memories less welcome return to her, too. Her Polish town, transformed overnight by the Soviets, and the war that doomed her family to the frigid work camps of the Siberian tundra. And buried in that blinding snow, amongst the darkness of survival, the most fragile memory of all: that of an unspeakably tender new love.

Exploring marriage, motherhood, and our incredible human capacity for cultivating hope in the darkest times, The Snow Hare is the story of a woman who dares to love and to dream in the face of impossible odds, and of the peace we each must make with our choices, even long after the years have gone by.

Paula Lichtarowicz studied English Literature at Durham University and has a Masters in Psychology from the University of East London. She is the author of two previous novels and worked as a television producer in London for twenty years. She currently lives in York with her daughter and dog.

Jennifer Chiaverini is the New York Times bestselling author of thirty-two novels, including critically acclaimed historical fiction and the beloved Elm Creek Quilts series. In 2020, Chiaverini was awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Library Association for her novel Resistance Women. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Chicago, she lives with her husband and two sons in Madison, Wisconsin.