Paulina Ivanova
to
Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Local artist Paulina Ivanova is having a second solo art exhibit titled “Orchestrating Colors” at Mother Fools Coffee House from Dec 1 through 31. The exhibit consists of abstract expressionist acrylic paintings on canvas. Reception: December 10, 3-5PM
For more information visit Facebook.com/Pauli.Ivanova
Info
Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events