Paulina Ivanova

to

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Local artist Paulina Ivanova is having a second solo art exhibit titled “Orchestrating Colors” at Mother Fools Coffee House from Dec 1 through 31. The exhibit consists of abstract expressionist acrylic paintings on canvas. Reception: December 10, 3-5PM

For more information visit Facebook.com/Pauli.Ivanova

Info

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Paulina Ivanova - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paulina Ivanova - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paulina Ivanova - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paulina Ivanova - 2023-12-01 00:00:00 ical