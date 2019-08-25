press release: Join us for a day full of music, food, beer and FUNdraising in the park to honor Paul Natzke! You can try local food vendors, buy raffle tickets, play cornhole, sip on tasty Hop Garden beers, visit local shops and relax while enjoying awesome live music on 2, yes, two stages!

Paul was a kid who loved life and everything it had to offer him despite his physical limitations. He loved sports and would try anything that could be adapted for him, but especially loved sled hockey and track. When he wasn't playing, he was watching and obviously the Packers, Brewers and Badgers were the clear winners in his book. Paul passed away unexpectedly in August of 2017 and leaves a legacy of kindness. ALL proceeds from Paulpalooza will benefit non-profits that represent Paul supported by Paul's Party Inc.

If you can't join us for Paulpalooza, please join Paul's Party kindness campaign (#paulsparty) and do something nice for someone else.

Pub Stage

11:00 – 12:00 DREW JACOBS

12:30 – 1:30 MARK CROFT

2:00 – 3:00 CHLOE LOUISE

3:30 – 4:30 SAM SARDINA

Park Stage

11:30 – 12:30 QUICK & PAINLESS

1:00 – 2:00 THE NORTH CODE

2:30 – 3:30 RJ HALSTEAD

4:00 – 5:00 RAINE STERN