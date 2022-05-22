Paw-rents Party

media release: Dog parents rock! Come show off your dog parent pride with all the other awesome paw-rents! Dress yourself and your pup in matching outfits or wear your dog parent swag to show just how much you love your pup! There will be a Giant Jones tap takeover, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, food available on-site, and Petphoria will be selling treats and apparel! Come celebrate being a proud dog parent at The Boneyard!

Entry is free without a pet. $8 for a day pass with up to two dogs per owner.

Visit our website for membership options and to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1841898152678929/