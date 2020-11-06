Paws for Love

press release: The art and elegance of jewelry by John/Christine Designs and the extraordinary wines of Botham Vineyards come together for a fun, feel-good event. Please join us 5 - 8 p.m. on Friday, November 6 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. A percentage of all sales will benefit the Iowa County Humane Society. Shop. Drink wine. Make new friends. Bark at the moon. Spread some early holiday cheer. It's good for the soul.

Social distancing and other measures will be taken to promote a safe event.