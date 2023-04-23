media release: Percussionists pax duo will perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Sunday, April 23 at 4:30pm. Tickets are $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://paxduoall.bpt.me, and $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 4:00pm.

pax duo is a a dynamic new percussion project created by Tristan Swihart and Micah Detweiler. Based in Goshen, IN and Madison, WI. pax duo aims to break preconceptions of contemporary percussion through collaboration and new creation of genre bending works.

Tristan and Micah first met in the fall of 2012 when Micah began working with the Northridge Raider Marching Band in Middlebury, IN where Tristan was a student. Since then they have gone from student and teacher to close friends and colleagues.

As an active performing ensemble, pax duo has more than 20 engagements yearly, including community performances, clinics at secondary schools, and presentations for university students. They continually work on new projects, commissions, and growing their list of collaborators.