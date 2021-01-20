ONLINE: Paycheck Protection Program: Round 2

media release: PPP Expert Panel Participants:

* Lisa Taylor, Outreach and Marketing Specialist Wisconsin District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration

Entrepreneur and Military Spouse working with the WI District of the US Small Business Administration to assist individuals in starting new businesses or growing existing businesses.

* Terry Hoover, Wipfli Partner

Terry Hoover is a partner in Wipfli’s Fox Cities office in the business valuation and transaction support services practice. He assists clients with valuation and litigation support needs as well as deal initiation and intermediary services, transaction negotiation and structure, finance sourcing, and deal-closing services. Terry’s experience includes initiating or managing over 100 transactions, ranging up to $100 million in enterprise value. He is a leader in Wipfli's nationwide PPP Loan Assistance Team.

* Andrew Brueggeman, VP, Business and Community Lending Program Manager at Associated Bank

Experienced Commercial Vice President with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. Skilled in Loan Servicing, Portfolio Management, Business Relationship Management, Commercial Mortgages, and Risk Management.

Join us with questions about the next round of PPP. Do you qualify for this benefit twice? Will both be forgiven? What are the tax implications that exist? This meeting will be recorded. Please contact our team for a link to the panel discussion if you are unable to attend but would like the information: nora@startingblockmadison.org

