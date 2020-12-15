ONLINE: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): Loan Forgiveness

Upcoming dates: 10:30 am, 12/15; 10 am, 1/6 & 20. RSVP for link.

media release: Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients are becoming eligible to apply for loan forgiveness now and in the coming months. Learn about the process, forms, and documentation needed to maximize forgiveness for your business.

Overview of Forgiveness Process and Requirements

Overview of PPP Forgiveness Application

Overview of SBA Resource Partner Services

