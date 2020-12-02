ONLINE: Peace, Hope and Stability in America

press release: Virtual event held via Zoom: registration required here

The Thompson Center and the UW-Milwaukee College of General Studies are excited to welcome political leader Kay Coles James. Kay Coles James will speak on peace, hope, and stability in America, including America’s pursuit of equality and civil rights. Mrs. Coles James is President of The Heritage Foundation, one of America’s premier conservative think tanks. The Heritage Foundation is dedicated to formulating and promoting conservative public policies based on principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense. Mrs. Coles James is the Founder of the Gloucester Institute, an organization that trains and nurtures college-age leaders in the African American community. She has an extensive portfolio of experience in state and federal service, having served in the administrations of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, including ultimately serving as Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. She also served as Virginia’s Health & Human Resources Secretary. Mrs. Coles James is the author of three books: Never Forget; Transforming America from the Inside Out; and What I Wish I’d Known Before I Got Married.

Cosponsors include the UWM at Waukesha Future Business Leaders, UWM at Waukesha African American Union, UWM at Washington County Student Advocates Association and UWM at Waukesha Student Advocates Association. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit their questions through the Q&A function.