Peace Wreath Workshop

Occupy Madison Village 304 N. Third St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: This Holiday Season - Join Us as we create "Wreaths for Peace"

Show your commitment to peace at the holidays while supporting World Beyond War – A Global Movement to End All Wars                             

'Tis the season to make peace wreaths!  We will help you create your own evergreen peace wreath using a variety of fresh, fragrant locally-collected greens, cones, berries, and dried flowers.  Suggested donation for the workshop is $50 - $100 per person.  Any donation is appreciated, and none is required.  We will supply materials, and feel free to bring things you collect also.  Workshops will be held at OM Village, 304 N Third Street, Madison.  

Registration is required to save your spot in the workshop ~   janetparker8@gmail.com or 608-228-9096.   

Workshop Dates:        

Friday, Nov 25 (Buy Nothing Day) ~ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Saturday, November 26 ~ 10:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Sunday, November 27 ~ 10:00 pm – 1:00 pm  

Would you like to buy a peace wreath?  We will make a few wreaths to sell. Price is $75. Pickup will be at OM Build - 304 N Third Street. Please contact janetparker8@gmail.com or 608-228-9096 to sign up for a workshop or to request a wreath to buy.    

All proceeds from the workshops & wreath sales benefit World Beyond War

The OM Village store, with woodwork and crafts made at OM, will be open during the workshops. Store sales benefit the Village’s ever-expanding utopian community housing.

Info

Crafts, Fundraisers, Politics & Activism
Holidays
608-228-9096
