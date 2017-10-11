1-2 pm: Please join Simon Brooking, Beam Suntory’s national Scotch brand ambassador for an interactive "Peated Malts of Distinction" Scotch seminar. This seminar is for everyone, especially whisky drinkers with the confidence to seek out deeper and more fulfilling experiences in the world of Scotch. Laphroaig is unashamedly challenging and an unbelievably rewarding whisky that offers a lifetime of friendship. Tickets are $15.