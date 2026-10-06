media release: 309 Junction Rd: 8am and 9:30am class times

1730 Monroe St: 7:30am. 9am and 10:30am class times

4704 East Wash: 8am and 9:30am class times

Pedal for a cause and make every mile count!

On October 17, every single mile you ride donates $1 to Breast Cancer Recovery. A local organization that provides environments for breast cancer survivors to heal emotionally.

Best of all, it’s completely FREE for the community to attend.

This cause means so much to us personally here at Basecamp Fitness so we would appreciate ALL the support.