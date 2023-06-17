Pedal for a Cause

media release: Basecamp is raising awareness and funds to support the OPEN Foundation! Together, let's celebrate diversity and empower individuals to thrive!

In this action-packed workout, not only will you challenge yourself physically, but you'll also contribute to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Each mile we ride on our air bikes, at all three studios, Basecamp Fitness will generously donate $1 to the OPEN Foundation. Your participation will directly impact the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals, providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed in their careers.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to show your solidarity and stand with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. Join us and fill the studio with energy, love, and enthusiasm for a cause that matters.

Date: Saturday, June 17thTime: Check your preferred studio for specific times.

Studio Locations

East: 4704 East Washington Ave, Madison WI 53704

West: 309 Junction Rd, Madison WI 53717

Central: 1730 Monroe St, Madison WI 53711

Remember, this event is FREE to the public, so bring your friends, family, and allies, and let's unite for a cause that promotes equality and empowers LGBTQ+ individuals in their professional journeys. Together, we can make a lasting impact and create a more inclusive future.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to pedal, sweat, and support the OPEN Foundation's mission. Join us at Basecamp Fitness on June 17th and let's celebrate Pride Month with purpose and passion!