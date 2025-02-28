The Peking Acrobats
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Peking Acrobats® redefine Chinese acrobatics, dazzling audiences with daring chair stacks, trick-cycling, tumbling, juggling and gymnastics. Pushing human limits, they defy gravity through contortion, flexibility and control. Accompanied by live musicians, traditional Chinese sounds blend with high-tech effects, creating a festive entertainment event.
