ONLINE: People Brothers Band

The Barrymore Theatre welcomed 2021 by getting into the livestreaming arena, partnering with Lucid Streams for fully produced concerts from the stage of the historic east-side venue. The next installment is sure to inspire some living room dance parties with your quarantine pod: the soulful sounds of People Brothers Band, who write in an email that they "plan on spreading some love and positivity into the world when we need it most." Amen. Find the concert on YouTube; donations, split among the band, venue and production team, can be made here.

media release: All proceeds are split between the band, the venue, and the production team. All support is greatly appreciated! Happy viewing!

