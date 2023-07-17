People Brothers Band, Madison Music Foundry Youth Bands

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The People Brothers Band. The People Brothers Band

media release: Be sure to mark your calendar for the third Monday of June, July and August for this lively party in the park!

Bring a picnic and a bottle of wine or have dinner and drinks at one of our many food carts and brew carts available to serve you at the concert. Food and drink carts open at 6pm along with Madison Music Foundry youth bands and headliners begin at 7pm.

McKee Farms Park is also home to the free Fitchburg Splash Pad and Kids’ Crossing Dream Park so, the kids can enjoy those attractions, or they can dance and sing along with the bands. The whole family can enjoy this party in the park!

McKee Farms Park is the perfect location to park your car, or hop on your bike for a long (or short) ride. Finish your ride with music, local brews and friends. What a great way to spend a Monday night! McKee Farms Park is easily accessible by car and bike, it’s just off the Capital City Trail. Ample free parking is available.