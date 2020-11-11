ONLINE: People of Color in Predominantly White Spaces
×
Historian, speaker and author Jemar Tisby.
press release: Upper House hosts best-selling author, Jemar Tisby, who will draw on his personal experience and research in racial identity development and US history to empower racial and ethnic minorities to be agents of positive change in their respective environments; he will also reinforce the need for White people to engage in change efforts that benefit ethnic minorities.
Info
Lectures & Seminars