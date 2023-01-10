Peregrine Forum
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: In 2023 at a time of accelerating and dangerous escalation between competing imperialist blocs what stance should be taken by principled American anti-militarist and anti-imperialist activists?
A round table discussion of this urgent topic will be held on Tue Jan 10th 6:30pn at the Madison Central library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 104.
All viewpoints welcome, open mike.
Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more infp 608-284-9082