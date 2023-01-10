Peregrine Forum

press release: In 2023 at a time of accelerating and dangerous escalation between competing imperialist blocs what stance should be taken by principled American anti-militarist and anti-imperialist activists?

A round table discussion of this urgent topic will be held on Tue Jan 10th 6:30pn at the Madison Central library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 104.

All viewpoints welcome, open mike.

Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more infp 608-284-9082

Politics & Activism
608-284-9082
