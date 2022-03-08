press release: Tues. March 8th 6:30 pm Madison Public Library – Rm. 104 (201 W. Mifflin) The American 'Peace Movement' is Acting Defacto as Putin's Fifth Column in the United States: Why We Need Principled 'Third Camp' Anti-Imperialism – Presentation followed by a round table discussion, all viewpoints welcome. Hosted by the Peregrine Forum. Info? 608-284-9082.